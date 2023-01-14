Daniels&Tansey LLP Sells 644 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Daniels&Tansey LLP trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IWR stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $80.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.