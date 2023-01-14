Defira (FIRA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.39 Million

Defira (FIRA) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Defira has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Defira has a market cap of $59.39 million and approximately $7,492.91 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Defira token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Defira

Defira’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse. The official website for Defira is www.defira.com.

Defira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.05812975 USD and is up 17.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $7,209.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

