Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Destination XL Group stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $431.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. Destination XL Group has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

Insider Activity at Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 59.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $129.67 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $537,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,595,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,703,307.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $537,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,595,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,703,307.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 18,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $131,781.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,248 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXLG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the first quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,294,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 196,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.