Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target to GBX 1,400

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,200 ($14.62) to GBX 1,400 ($17.06) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Antofagasta from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.91) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.45) to GBX 1,275 ($15.53) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,020 ($12.43) to GBX 1,050 ($12.79) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,210 ($14.74) to GBX 1,410 ($17.18) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.23) to GBX 1,150 ($14.01) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,182.33.

Antofagasta Stock Up 0.9 %

ANFGF opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

