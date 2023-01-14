Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $12.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JELD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.12.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $959.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $582,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $582,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 98,750 shares of company stock worth $1,020,922. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $18,456,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.7% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,179,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,285,000 after buying an additional 1,487,132 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,221,000 after buying an additional 956,559 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $6,128,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 314.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 740,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 561,702 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

