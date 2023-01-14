Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $290.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ALB has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $287.47.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $242.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,684,541,000 after buying an additional 158,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,490,991,000 after purchasing an additional 128,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

