Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Price Target to €66.00

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($64.52) to €66.00 ($70.97) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of BESIY stock opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $96.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57.
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.
