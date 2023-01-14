Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Price Target to €290.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €270.00 ($290.32) to €290.00 ($311.83) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MURGY. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €326.20 ($350.75) to €320.00 ($344.09) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($261.29) to €290.00 ($311.83) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €306.00 ($329.03) to €316.00 ($339.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $300.25.

MURGY stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

