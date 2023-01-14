Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates GBX 6,200 Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($75.54) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($75.54) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($52.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($56.04) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($81.63) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,823.85 ($70.95).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,219 ($75.77) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,343 ($77.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company has a market capitalization of £100.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 701.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,643.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,108.58.

Insider Transactions at Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.87), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($336,920.61).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

