Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $211.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FANG. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.81.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

FANG opened at $145.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

