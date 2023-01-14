DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Barclays

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.54.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DOCN opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $66.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -115.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59.

Insider Activity

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 241,316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after acquiring an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 43.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,742,000 after acquiring an additional 966,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after acquiring an additional 124,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,333,000 after acquiring an additional 123,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

