Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $152.22 and last traded at $149.84. 461,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 490,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.54.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.79 and its 200-day moving average is $156.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GUSH. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares by 12.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares by 14.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares by 20.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth about $143,000.

