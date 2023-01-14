Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.77.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $233.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.61. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.