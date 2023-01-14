Dragonchain Trading 24.9% Higher This Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $27,013.07 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00427617 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.65 or 0.30203451 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.00859545 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support.The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.