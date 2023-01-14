Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays cut shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.63.

Shares of DT stock opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $56.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. Analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 489.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,084,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 900,635 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,063,000 after purchasing an additional 419,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,252,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

