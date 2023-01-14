easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ESYJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 415 ($5.06) to GBX 330 ($4.02) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 260 ($3.17) to GBX 320 ($3.90) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded easyJet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded easyJet from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded easyJet from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $510.63.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. easyJet has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $9.97.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.