Edgecoin (EDGT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $32.25 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $210.23 million and $32.25 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004814 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

