Edgecoin (EDGT) Reaches One Day Volume of $32.60 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $210.01 million and approximately $32.60 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

