Elastos Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $289,055.93 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Elastos has a market cap of $18.30 million and $289,055.93 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00004345 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Elastos

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

