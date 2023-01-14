Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Achieves $41.23 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $41.23 million and $57,371.97 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004777 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00013195 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,937,206,555 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.