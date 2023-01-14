Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415,212 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,332 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $187,625,000 after purchasing an additional 112,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after purchasing an additional 923,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.10.

EA opened at $125.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,770 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

