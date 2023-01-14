Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $379.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $361.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.05. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $375.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 79,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.41, for a total transaction of $26,706,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,541,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,728,799,172.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 79,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.41, for a total transaction of $26,706,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,541,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,728,799,172.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,248 shares of company stock valued at $126,834,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

