Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.7 %

LLY stock opened at $361.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $375.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,248 shares of company stock worth $126,834,100. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

