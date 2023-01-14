Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $26.71. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

EMLAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Empire from C$43.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,600 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

