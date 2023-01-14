Energi Tops 24-Hour Volume of $165,443.47 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $13.63 million and $165,443.47 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00080978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00061420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00024180 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000254 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,289,345 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

