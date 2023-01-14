Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Position Reduced by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 187.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 967,543 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 45.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 36,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.61. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 77.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. Analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Alex G. Morrison purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,159 shares in the company, valued at $905,458.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.