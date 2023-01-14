EQ (CVE:EQ) Trading Down 0.4%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.22. Approximately 2,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 19,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

EQ Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of C$83.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00.

Get EQ alerts:

EQ (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQ Inc. will post -0.5299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQ

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.