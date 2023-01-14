Ethereum Classic (ETC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $599.43 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.10 billion and $599.43 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $22.35 or 0.00107738 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,743.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000415 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00421048 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016654 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.18 or 0.00844502 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00606923 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001440 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00218005 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00222351 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,915,894 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
