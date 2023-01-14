Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Hits $3.14 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $22.64 or 0.00107702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.14 billion and approximately $555.44 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,016.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000415 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00419357 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016439 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.79 or 0.00841191 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.06 or 0.00599823 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001452 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00216083 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00222352 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,919,163 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
