Ethereum Classic Price Tops $21.87 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.87 or 0.00105833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and $414.80 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,667.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000409 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.00419194 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016625 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.81 or 0.00840969 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00597873 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001461 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004827 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00214867 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00221721 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,926,495 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.