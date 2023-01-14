Everdome (DOME) Reaches One Day Volume of $7.09 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a total market cap of $55.22 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

