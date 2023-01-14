Evmos (EVMOS) Price Reaches $0.50 on Top Exchanges

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002389 BTC on major exchanges. Evmos has a total market cap of $149.70 million and $1.63 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives."

