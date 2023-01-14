Evmos (EVMOS) Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Evmos has a total market cap of $161.90 million and $1.47 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Evmos has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00002585 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00425634 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,283.44 or 0.30063390 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.27 or 0.00862510 BTC.

Evmos Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

