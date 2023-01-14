Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) PT Raised to €27.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €25.00 ($26.88) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FURCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale began coverage on Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €34.00 ($36.56) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €15.00 ($16.13) to €12.00 ($12.90) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

Faurecia S.E. Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. Faurecia S.E. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

Faurecia S.E. Company Profile

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.