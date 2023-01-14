Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FRT opened at $109.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $135.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.59.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

