Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Featured Stories

