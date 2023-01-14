Financial Contrast: Inspirato (ISPO) vs. Its Rivals

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 721 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Inspirato to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Inspirato and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -8.22% N/A -5.42% Inspirato Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspirato and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $234.75 million -$4.88 million -0.18 Inspirato Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.31

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Inspirato’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

65.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Inspirato shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inspirato and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inspirato Competitors 114 594 893 18 2.50

Inspirato currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 236.88%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 53.67%. Given Inspirato’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Inspirato has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s peers have a beta of 0.06, meaning that their average stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspirato peers beat Inspirato on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Inspirato Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.