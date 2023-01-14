Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $38.40 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

British American Tobacco Profile

BTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

