Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,852 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 386,287 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 150,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

