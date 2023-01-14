Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 3,416 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.5% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $59,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 915,438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,869,000 after buying an additional 902,261 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,254,000 after buying an additional 875,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 71.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,838,000 after purchasing an additional 817,581 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

PEP stock opened at $175.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

