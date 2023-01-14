Financial Survey: Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) versus Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Semrush and Asana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Semrush alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semrush 0 1 2 0 2.67 Asana 2 8 3 0 2.08

Semrush currently has a consensus target price of $13.40, indicating a potential upside of 61.45%. Asana has a consensus target price of $21.77, indicating a potential upside of 51.90%. Given Semrush’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Semrush is more favorable than Asana.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semrush $188.00 million 6.24 -$3.29 million ($0.17) -48.82 Asana $378.44 million 8.06 -$288.34 million ($2.08) -6.89

This table compares Semrush and Asana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Semrush has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asana. Semrush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Semrush has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asana has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Semrush shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. 61.9% of Semrush shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of Asana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Semrush and Asana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semrush -9.95% -10.83% -7.91% Asana -79.14% -190.24% -53.87%

Summary

Semrush beats Asana on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semrush

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings. It serves customers in industries, such as technology, retail, education, non-profit, government, healthcare, media, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.