First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $15.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

FA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded First Advantage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Advantage from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Advantage will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 657.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,800,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,948,000 after purchasing an additional 675,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Advantage by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,813,000 after acquiring an additional 560,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Advantage by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 483,600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in First Advantage by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,708,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,316,000 after acquiring an additional 438,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

