First International Bank & Trust Acquires 1,853 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First International Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,617,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,673,000 after buying an additional 571,260 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $265.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

