First International Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First International Bank & Trust raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

