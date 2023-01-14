First International Bank & Trust Has $1.40 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First International Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after buying an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after buying an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after buying an additional 3,656,422 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after buying an additional 1,714,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,872,000 after buying an additional 1,404,468 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.55 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $115.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day moving average of $105.40.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

