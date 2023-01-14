First International Bank & Trust Has $48,000 Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

First International Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,299 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AUY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Shares of AUY stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $422.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

Yamana Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.