First International Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First International Bank & Trust boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.