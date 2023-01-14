Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Fortinet stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.88.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 40.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 525.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 402,855 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $1,265,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

