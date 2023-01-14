Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Trading Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00005746 BTC on major exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and approximately $74,746.95 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00426543 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,294.80 or 0.30127575 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.18 or 0.00895863 BTC.

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share was first traded on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

