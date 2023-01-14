Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €49.05 ($52.74) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €32.92 ($35.40) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €25.95 ($27.90) and a 1-year high of €63.60 ($68.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is €30.12 and its 200-day moving average is €33.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

